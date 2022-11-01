Taoiseach condemns Loyalist threats over joint Irish and British authority in Northern Ireland

The Taoiseach has condemned Loyalist threats to politicians south of the Border.

It comes amid threats from terrorists in Northern Ireland if the Irish Government continues to demand joint authority with London in the event of a continuing Stormont impasse.

The Taoiseach said he had not yet received a Garda risk assessment. “Although I may get some briefing later,” he added.

He said he would condemn any person who advocates violence.

“We've all seen and witnessed in our lives the appalling impact that violence has had on people on this island.” Micheál Martin said.

Only the last week it was the anniversary of the IRA use of a human bomb against a British checkpoint, which had been an “appalling, savage atrocity,” he said, while the annual marking of the Enniskillen Remembrance Day bombing was also coming up.

There had been “needless loss of life on all fronts” and Northern Ireland do not want violence, he said.

“I would say to those involved to stop and to desist from those kinds of threats.

"It's politics and politicians engaging with each other that can resolve these these these issues.

“And it's reprehensible that anybody would threaten any politician.” Mr Martin indicated he had no information on when an election might be called in the North, with Northern Secretary Chris Heaton Harris meeting the parties in Belfast today.

The poll has to be called within 12 weeks of the recent breakdown, and there had been speculation about an election on December 15 .

The Government’s position was that it wanted to see the outcome of the last election respected, he said.

“We want to political stability in Northern Ireland.

"There's an obligation on all in politics to work towards stability, to make sure we don't go backwards, and to respect the Good Friday Agreement and build on the foundations that are there.

“That’s in terms of reconciliation and of building understanding between communities and different traditions.”

He added: “I make the point as well that the the outcome of this election should be vindicated and validated.

“The elections took place in May under the existing framework, and therefore the posts of First Minister and Deputy First Minister should be allocated.”