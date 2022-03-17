Taoiseach Micheál Martin tests positive for Covid on St Patrick’s Day visit to Washington ahead of planned meeting with Joe Biden

Mr Martin tested positive on a PCR test while on a trip in Washington DC ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

The Taoiseach was due to meet US president Joe Biden on Thursday.

Mr Martin tested positive earlier on Wednesday after initially testing negative after all members of the Irish delegation visiting Washington were tested and one member received a positive result.

Mr Martin then was tested again and the result came back positive.

It is likely that his plans to meet US president Joe Biden at the White House will be cancelled.

The entire Irish delegation was antigen tested prior to a major gala event.

Mr Martin was due to receive the Ireland Funds 2022 International Leadership Award at a grand gala in Washington DC.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced the Taoiseach to receive the award but told the audience in her speech that he was unable to be here as he was "on call".

Ireland's ambassador to the US Dan Mulhall accepted the award on his behalf and told the audience that Mr Martin had tested positive for Covid.

It is understood that the Taoiseach is feeling well.

US president Joe Biden addressed the gala event. He said that events had come "full circle", as he first met Mr Martin when he was vice president and Mr Martin was Minister for Foreign Affairs in 2009.

Wednesday night was due to be the night that the two men meet for the first time before the official visit to the White House on Thursday.

Mr Martin was supposed to be staying in Blair House on Wednesday night before meeting Mr Biden on Thursday.

Officials accompanying Mr Martin in the US have said that the White House have told them that Joe Biden is not a close contact.

It is believed that Mr Biden may still hold a virtual event with Mr Martin on Thursday.

Mr Martin had arrived at the Ireland Funds gala event, and sources said they saw him wearing a face mask.

It is understood the person who tested positive on an antigen test was a part of the Irish travelling delegation.

Mr Martin has travelled to Versailles and London in recent days.