Taoiseach says burning of his image on loyalist bonfire does not reflect opinion of majority in NI

The tricolour and an image of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar atop a bonfire that was set alight at the weekend. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar does not believe the image of his poster being burned on a loyalist bonfire accurately reflected the opinion of the majority of unionists or Northern Ireland residents towards the Republic and its leaders.

The PSNI is investigating the incident at Moygashel in Co Tyrone on Saturday evening as a potential hate crime.

Photographs, videos and social media posts about the construction of the giant bonfire, as well as it being set alight, are being studied by police.

A large poster of the Taoiseach was erected on top of an old boat, bedecked with two tricolours and a placard criticising the Good Friday Agreement. It was then set alight.

A large crowd attended the bonfire burning and cheered as it vanished in flames.

Speaking in Cork yesterday, Mr ­Varadkar said: “I saw that image and I don’t think it’s reflective in any way of the opinion of unionists in Northern Ireland and the opinion of the general public in Northern Ireland.

“Any time I travel north of the border, I get a very good welcome, a very good reception in unionist and nationalist communities and from all sections of society really, so I think it’s the actions of a small minority of people.

“It won’t distract us in any way from our main mission here, which is to get the Good Friday Agreement working again and the institutions up and running.”

People watch the bonfire in Moygashel near Dungannon, Co Tyrone (Niall Carson/PA)

Unionist leaders have condemned the placing of the Irish flag and Mr Varadkar’s picture on the bonfire.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson tweeted: “I am proud of my tradition but if we want respect for our culture and identity, then we must show respect to others.

“Burning the flag of our neighbouring state and a poster of the head of government of that state is disrespectful and wrong. It is not culture!”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said: “This is not acceptable, it is childish and promotes hate. Again, the many are let down by a few.”

Most of the bonfires to mark Northern Ireland’s traditional July 12 celebrations will be lit tomorrow, July 11.

July 12 marks the victory of Protestant King William of Orange over Catholic King James II in the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

William of Orange’s victory secured a Protestant line of succession for the British crown.

There has been controversy around bonfires in recent years, with election posters and Irish flags hung from the stacks of wood, with some towering more than 100ft high.

Meanwhile, the annual Orange Order Drumcree parade took place in Co Armagh yesterday.

Orange Order members held a short protest at the police lines barring them from the return route along the mainly nationalist Garvaghy Road.