Taoiseach slams Sinn Fein for 'suing a lot' but backs off RTE claim over Mary Lou McDonald interview

The Taoiseach Micheal Martin has slammed Sinn Fein, claiming the party are “suing a lot” and said it is part of a “co-ordinated strategy” so they can “attack other political parties about appointments”.

Mr Martin had earlier this week called on the Irish broadcaster RTE to explain a decision not to show an interview with former minister and TD Shane Ross about his new book on Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald.

Speaking in the Dail he suggested the decision by RTE had resulted in a “chilling effect on public debate” and said he believed the reason for the decision was over the broadcaster taking a “cautious position” over “fear of being sued”.

Speaking to the Pat Kenny show on Newstalk on Thursday morning, Mr Martin admitted he was wrong to suggest RTE had provided Sinn Fein with any advance access to the interview but continued his attack over the party’s use of legal actions against the media.

“I got that wrong, in terms of the prior access,” Mr Martin said.

“The key point I was making is that when political parties start suing the national broadcaster it does have a chilling effect.

“It’s a bit hard to look at the Shane Ross saga in isolation and say that there’s no connection with the fact that RTE are being sued and that there is a defamation case against them. It does have a chilling effect on media and on broadcasters.

“Sinn Fein are suing a lot, they’re suing politicians, they’re suing media and I think the agenda there is they don’t want people talking about what happened to Maria Cahill, they don’t want people talking about their past.

“This is a co-ordinated strategy by Sinn Féin across the board. So Sinn Fein can attack other political parties about appointments and so on like that but if you attack Sinn Fein about appointments in Northern Ireland you’ll get a solicitor’s letter or you’ll get letters left, right and centre.”

“There can’t be one rule for Sinn Fein and different rules for everybody else,” he added.

“It’s not a healthy development, the degree to which a political party, on an almost serial basis, at this stage a co-ordinated basis, seeks to shut down debate on legitimate issues in terms of how people who were raped within a particular movement were dealt with and these are legitimate issues that need to be discussed, not shut down.”

In a statement previously published on their website, RTE said: "Broadcasters have editorial independence to decide what they cover and broadcast.

"With many competing stories and items each day, it is not unusual for a pre-recorded interview not to be broadcast.

"In this instance, the decision not to broadcast was an editorial decision and was not influenced by any legal issues.

"RTE can also confirm that no one was given access to the recorded interview."

Sinn Fein has been contacted for a response to this story.