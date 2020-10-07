Taoiseach to meet daughter of Glenanne gang victim

The issue was raised in the Dail by Aontu leader Peadar Toibin.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has agreed to meet with the family of victims of the Glenanne gang (Tom Honan/PA)

Ireland’s premier has agreed to meet the daughter of a victim of the Glenanne gang.

Convicted killer Garfield Beattie was detained near Portadown in north Armagh last week on suspicion of threatening to kill one of his victim’s daughters.

The issue was raised in the Dail on Wednesday by Aontu leader Peadar Toibin, who identified the alleged victim as one of his party councillors, Denise Mullen.

Denise is the daughter of Denis Mullen, an SDLP activist who was shot dead at his home in September 1975.

Aontu leader Peadar Toibin raised the case with the Taoiseach on Wednesday (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Toibin said: “Denise Mullen is an Aontu councillor in Mid Ulster. Forty-six years ago, the Glenanne gang murdered her father in her family home.

“Denise, then aged just four, discovered her father’s lifeless body and was forced to stay beside him for two hours over fears there was a bomb inside the family home. Garfield Beattie was convicted for the murder of Denise’s father.”

Mr Toibin said the incident last week “has caused shocking fear and anxiety for Denise and her family. It’s also a threat to the peace process”.

He added: “The threat was signed in the name of the East Tyrone Ulster Volunteer Force and specifically threatened the peace process.”

What the Glenanne gang did, we know, was the worst possible manifestation of evil by any gang Taoiseach Micheal Martin

Responding, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: “What the Glenanne gang did, we know, was the worst possible manifestation of evil by any gang, perpetrated on innocent people. I hold no truck with that sort of thing.

“I share the deputy’s empathy with the Mullen family and I would be more than happy to meet with them.”

Beattie was part of the Glenanne gang, which included members of the RUC, UDR and UVF.

He was released under the Good Friday Agreement.

The notorious gang was responsible for a sectarian murder campaign in the mid-1970s which is believed to have resulted in up to 120 deaths.