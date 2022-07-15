Taoiseach: UK’s Rwanda deportation scheme shocking and could be responsible for spike in refugees

The Taoiseach has hit out at Boris Johnson’s “shocking” Rwanda deportation policy, suggesting it could be responsible for a spike in asylum seekers arriving in the Irish Republic.

Micheal Martin said the UK Government’s Rwanda deportation scheme may have resulted in an increase in international protection applicants using the lack of Common Travel Area restrictions to travel to the Republic from the UK.

Only 30% of people in the Citywest reception centre in Dublin are Ukrainians escaping the Russian invasion.

Mr Martin was due to hold an emergency meeting with ministers yesterday to discuss the rising number of non-Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland.

The comments came as the Irish Government conceded it has run out of space for refugees fleeing Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking from Government Buildings, Mr Martin said there are huge pressures on the asylum process, and international protection applications, excluding Ukrainian refugees, are expected to be five times higher than expected this year.

“Annually, one could have been anticipating maybe 3,500,” he said.

"This year, that could be four or five times that figure, maybe more by the end of the year.

"So much so that Citywest, which was designed as a reception centre for Ukrainians fleeing war, (now) 70% of Citywest are international protection applicants.

“I convened a meeting today of all the relevant ministers with a view to designing the next set of responses to deal with both people fleeing war from Ukraine, but also the international protection issue and the surge in numbers, and to get a deeper analysis of that, but also to prepare a response from government in relation to that development as well, which is, quite significant and is placing considerable strain on existing state accommodation efforts,” he said.

“We will from policy perspective, prioritize those who are fleeing war are very vulnerable situations.

“And that will have to be on prioritisation in terms of orders or response in terms of emergency accommodation.

"We have to also deal with anomalies that have arisen within our existing international protection system,” he added.

The Taoiseach said that “something has happened in the last two to three months in terms of the surge within international protection applicants, something has clearly happened”.

“Anecdotally or intuitively, one can see, and maybe sense that that policy announcement, which I thought was a wrong policy announcement by the UK, a shocking sort of initiative in my view, to be doing some agreement with Rwanda, clearly may have motivated people utilising the Common Travel Area to come into the Republic – yes, I think it is one of a number of factors,” he said.

The Taoiseach made the comments as he and his Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien, announced a progress update on the Housing for All plan.

Mr O’Brien said “real progress” had been made, “despite significant headwinds”.

“Commencements are up, permissions are up, completions are up, and thankfully people are now drawing down more mortgages than they have in over a decade. First-time buyers are at their highest level since 2007.”