TD creates splash with his buff body at age of 67

A former Irish Government minister has said he's glad people have seen his human side after he posed for a staycation video showing off his impressive physique.

Dublin TD Richard Bruton has caused quite a stir on social media thanks to a shot of him about to go for a dip in the sea in Howth, north Dublin.

Mr Bruton (67) said he stays in shape with outdoor exercise but confirmed he does not use the gym.

In the promotional video Mr Bruton is filmed walking on Howth Hill, cycling on the seafront and diving into the water at Dollymount Strand in north Dublin. Deputy Bruton admitted he was surprised by how much attention the clip received.

"I spent 10 years in earnest policy making and the day I take off to talk about the great places to visit on our doorstep is when I get all the attention," Mr Bruton said.

"I am surprised at how it's taken off. I'll have to lie low for a while," he joked.

The former Communications Minister said his phone had been "buzzing" since the video clip went viral on social media.

The many positive comments included one from Mrs Brown's Boys star Rory Cowan, who tweeted saying Mr Bruton is the "Mick Jagger of politics".

"I saw some of the comments, and it's been a surprise. After 10 years as a minister you're only seen in the job constantly dealing with serious issues, so it's nice the personality can seep out as well - it's an advantage," he said.

"It's a bit of fun but there's also a serious message to get out there. There are great things to do on the doorstep and we should all make the most of them."

Mr Bruton said no matter how busy he was with politics, he always set out a diary of exercise along with his day job.

"I am definitely a believer in fitness. It's good for general mental outlook, as well as fitness, so I am always building fitness into my diary," he added.