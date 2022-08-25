Teen girl sexually assaulted while walking home from Rose of Tralee festival was subject to ambush-style attack, gardaí fear

The scene of the alleged assault in Tralee Town Park

Gardaí fear a teenage girl subjected to a serious sexual assault in Kerry was the victim of an ambush-style attack as she walked home.

The 17-year-old girl remains deeply distraught over the brutal attack which occurred in a secluded part of Tralee Town Park, as the Rose of Tralee festivities reached their peak.

It is believed the girl had just left some friends and was attacked in the park while alone.

The area of park involved is a popular hang-out for youngsters – and gardaí believe someone may have witnessed the attacker skulking in the vicinity late on Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.

Gardaí hope CCTV cameras located around the fringes of the park may have captured the attacker as he fled the scene.

Detectives hope to get a description of the attacker from the teen.

The incident occurred early on Wednesday as the Rose of Tralee Festival reached its conclusion in the north Kerry town with hundreds of people socialising at various street entertainment events.

Large crowds were celebrating Tralee hosting its first Rose event since 2019, the year before the Covid-19 pandemic erupted.

Initial reports are that the teen was confronted and attacked as she was walking home.

One theory being examined is that the teen may have been ambushed – or even followed to the area where the attack occurred.

Gardaí declined to comment on the precise nature of the attack.

However, one source described it as "a shocking and nasty attack."

The distraught teen was treated for shock after the incident and has been referred for specialist medical care.

She is also being offered counselling supports.

"Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that is reported to have occurred on Wednesday (August 24) in Tralee Town Park," a garda spokesperson said.

"Investigations are ongoing into this matter. No further information is available at this time."

Detectives have been checking to determine if anyone spotted or heard suspicious activity in the Town Park area at the time.

Officers believe someone must have seen or heard something given that large numbers of revellers were in the area at the time.

Gardaí are reviewing CCTV security camera footage from a number of premises located in the area and are hopeful the attacker may have been caught on film either entering or leaving the park.

The attack occurred in an area planted with trees and shrubs, making it darker than other parts of the park.