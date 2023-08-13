Teenage boy charged in relation to serious assault of three tourists and robbery in Temple Bar

A teenage boy arrested in connection with a serious assault and robbery on Temple Bar on Friday night has been charged by gardaí.

Three tourists from the UK were badly injured and hospitalised as a result of the assaults.

Gardaí in Pearse Street charged the male teenage juvenile in relation to the robbery and serious assault that occurred on Fownes Street Upper, Dublin 2, on Friday at 10pm.

He is due to appear before the Children's Court tomorrow morning.

Read more Three tourists in hospital after Temple Bar assaults - calls for public order gardaí to patrol Dublin every night

Gardaí in Pearse Street arrested the teen after three men, aged in their 20s, were taken to St James's Hospital to be treated for their injuries

"All three men have been released from hospital – investigations ongoing,” a Garda spokesperson said.

It’s understood the men suffered broken noses and one had a fractured eye socket due the assault.

In response to this latest assault of tourists in Dublin, Fine Gael Councillor Ray McAdam told Independent.ie that the Garda Public Order Unit should be on the streets of the inner city every night, particularly around O’Connell Street and Temple Bar.

“This incident in Temple Bar reiterates to me the need for the Public Order Unit needs to be in place from at least 6pm every evening from O’Connell Street through to Temple Bar.

"Dubliners, tourists and everyone in the city centre must be reassured that there exists a highly visible police presence to maintain public safety and apprehend those involved in these senseless attacks. Garda boots on the ground visible to all is what is necessary to stamp out this type of anti-social and criminal activity occurring on our city streets,” Cllr McAdam said.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said in a statement: “Violence on our streets will not be tolerated and has to be dealt with in the strongest possible manner. Those who perpetrate this street violence and thuggery will be brought to justice."

The minister has assured An Garda Síochána the Government will provide whatever resources are needed, a spokesperson said, adding that the minister recently announced an extra €10m in funding for Garda overtime to provide for 240,000 extra Garda hours, or 20,000 extra Garda shifts in the city to the end of the year.

“The commissioner has outlined his operational plans to increase Garda visibility, involving both covert and overt, proactive and reactive policing operations. Proactive policing responses will involve further targeted intelligence led operations (including surveillance), searches of people and locations, and increased focus on the congregation of large groups of people who can be perceived as engaging in anti-social behaviour will be undertaken.

While the deployment of specifically tasked units would be operational policing matter for the Garda Commissioner to consider, national resources including the Garda Air Support Unit, Garda Mounted Unit and Garda Dog Unit in addition to other national units and Roads Policing Units are being strategically deployed to enhance Garda visibility in the city centre and its environs,” the spokesperson said.

The minister said she was prioritising the early commencement of new legislation to increase a range of maximum sentences, including tor assault causing harm, assaulting a Garda and for conspiracy to murder

“Any attack must be condemned in the strongest terms. A tough and firm response will send out the message that we will not tolerate this thuggery on our streets. Any witnesses to any assault is urged to contact An Garda on the Garda confidential line,” Ms McEntee said.