Teenage boy dies after getting into difficulty swimming at popular Dublin beach

A teenage boy who was rushed to hospital after getting into difficulty while swimming at a popular Dublin beach has died in hospital.

Gardaí said the boy got into difficulty while swimming at Burrow Beach in Sutton, north Co Dublin, at around 7.30pm yesterday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the boy was removed from the water.

“He was taken to Beaumont Hospital and then later to CHI at Temple Street in Dublin, where he later passed away from his injuries,” a garda spokesperson said.

The incident happened on the sandy beach on the hottest day of the year so far when temperatures exceeded 27C in parts of the capital and people flocked to the seaside.

Local Independent Councillor Jimmy Guerin said a tragedy of this type is a “parent’s worst nightmare”.

"It is a tragedy. It’s terrible, terrible start to the summer. There’s great sadness in the community.”

"The whole of the peninsula has been very busy over the last few days and the beach has been particularly busy and the beaches are and will be for the rest of the summer. I only hope that people will take care. Waking up to this news, it’s a parent’s worst nightmare.”

Green Party Howth Councillor David Healy said the community is “shocked by the tragic loss of life at Burrow Beach yesterday”.

Meanwhile, Portmarnock-based Labour Councillor Brian Mc Donagh, who said he regularly swims on the other side of the bay, described the news this morning as “devastating”.

"It’s dreadful for the family. It’s just awful,” he said.

"We just need to be so careful. It’s so, so terrible. We’ve got lovely beaches and we love to see people enjoying them and it’s just devastating for the family.

"Everybody feels it a bit. I swim on the other side, on the Portmarnock end of that beach and it was just a lovely summer’s day; as hot as you can get and it’s devastating that somebody has gone out to do something pretty normal and then gets into trouble.

"It kind of reminds us how much attention we have to pay to each other.”