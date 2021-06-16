Teenage girl (15) dies in tragic accident at equestrian centre during training session

Gardai officers were called to the incident at a riding school in Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

The equestrian community in Ireland is in mourning this evening following the tragic death of a young rider who suffered serious injuries during a training session.

Gardaí this evening confirmed that officers from Ballyfermot responded to a call from an equestrian centre at Tay Lane in Rathcoole, Co Dublin, at around 2pm today following an accident involving a 15-year-old girl during a training exercise.

“Dublin Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service were in attendance and providing medical assistance to a young female (15 years) who was injured during an exercise event. She was removed to Children's Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin where she later passed away,” gardaí said in a statement.

Officials from the Greenogue Equestrian Centre where the accident took place declined to comment this evening.

Officials from Horse Sport Ireland, the governing body for equestrian sport in Ireland, are expected to release a statement on the tragedy in due course.

Meanwhile, gardaí said the coroner has been notified as well as the Health and Safety Authority which will carry out an examination tomorrow.

Investigations into the tragedy are ongoing. A file will be prepared for the Coroners Court, according to gardaí.