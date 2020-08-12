Thank you for sticking with this trial, says Adrian Donohoe's wife Caroline after Aaron Brady found guilty

The wife of Adrian Donohoe thanked the jury for 'sticking with the trial' as Aaron Brady was found guilty of the capital murder of his husband in 2013.

Speaking outside the Criminal Courts of Justice, Caroline said; "Ladies and gentlemen I would like to most sincerely thank the jury for sticking with this trial for so long and for my garda colleagues and the prosecution team, on behalf of Amy, Niall and myself.”

The garda have spent seven a half years working on the investigation into the murder.

Chief Supt Christy Mangan also addressed the media and described the verdict as an 'important day for the administration of justice in Ireland'.

“Today is a very important day for the administration of justice in Ireland. The jury has found Aaron Brady guilty of robbery and guilty of the capital murder of our colleague Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe who was murdered in the service of the State at Lordship Credit Union on the 25th of January 2013," he said.

"Over the past seven and a half years a major murder investigation has been conducted by members of An Garda Siochana based in Dundalk Garda Station in order to obtain the truth and justice for Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe and his wife Caroline and their family."

"It has taken a trans-national multi-agency murder investigation, and this trial to uncover the truth of what happened at Lordship Credit Union on the 25th of January 2013."

"This is part one of the investigation that has been completed. I want to take the opportunity to thank the jury, thank the court staff for their time in such a very difficult time during the pandemic.”

There was no reaction from Aaron Brady when the guilty verdict came through at noon it court 19.

Wearing a grey suit, white shirt and maroon tie, he sat without expressing any emotion.

He then stood up and walked out the door to the cell area.

Outside the courtroom Adrian Donohoe’s siblings wept with relief and were comforted by gardai.

His wife Caroline was hugged and comforted inside the courtroom by family and gardai.

Aaron Brady’s sister and father remained in the court. His sister cried.

An air of relief flowed between the courtroom and the area outside after the seven month trial came to its conclusion.

Detectives and senior gardai gathered in small groups discussing the outcome.

After nearly 30 minutes the court sat again to arrange a sentencing date.

Brady sat quietly staring ahead at a computer monitor, his face conveying no emotion.

Caroline Donohoe drank from a bottle of water listening patiently and occasionally glancing over at Brady who was remanded in custody until October 14.