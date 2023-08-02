The biggest night of their young lives – until tragedy hit

It was Kiea McCann and Dlava Mohamed’s Debs night, a night of jangling nerves and satin gowns – but also a night to finally let loose and have fun

A black ribbon on the front gates of Largy College in Clones after two students were fatally injured in a car accident last evening. Photo: Frank McGrath

Kiea McCann, one of two teenage girls killed in last nights traggic crash in Co Monaghan.

The dresses were hanging up, ready for the big reveal. Hair and nails were done, both girls plucked and preened to perfection.

Dlava Mohamed (16) had chosen a blue satin gown while Kiea McCann (17), her best friend, went for a red sequin dress with a daring side split. Both opted for a necklace to complete the look – Kiea an intricate silver design and Dlava, a delicate gold chain.

It was the biggest night in their young school lives, debs night, and after months of excitement and anticipation, the wait was finally over.

The atmosphere in the McCann family house, where everyone had gathered to see the girls off, was one of joy and pride. There were balloons, champagne toasts, camera flash after camera flash. As family and friends admired the style and exchanged compliments, Kiea McCann carefully attached her white corsage to her wrist.

She was ready to go.

The girls, Kiea’s father Frankie told the Irish Independent, wanted to arrive at the Western Arms Hotel in style. Rather than take the coach to the debs ball venue, a friend of the McCanns, Anthony McGinn (60) offered to chauffeur them in his white BMW. The group, which also included Dlava’s sister Auin (18) and Kiea’s date for the night, Oisín Clerkin, gleefully packed into Anthony’s car and set off. Travelling behind in another car was Kiea’s cousin.

Although the exact circumstances of what happened on the stretch of road between Clones and Smithborough in Co Monaghan are yet to be established, something caused Mr McGinn’s car to crash at around 6.45pm. Watching on in horror in the car behind was Kiea’s cousin. She immediately called Frankie and Teresa McCann, Kiea’s parents.

From there, a heartbreaking scramble from the McCann family home brought a devastated father to his daughter’s side.

“I got out there as quick as I could and tried to revive them with a woman that was there also,” Frankie McCann told the Irish Independent. “I had to move from my daughter to her best friend, but there was nothing I could do. All I could do was ask that they be put lying together.”

Dlava Mohamed (16) Pacemaker Belfast 01/08/2023

The fire brigade, ambulances and gardaí were quickly at the scene. Onlookers say many were traumatised by what they found when they arrived.

Local priest Fr Peter Corrigan got a call from a student to say there had been a crash.

“I went out to the scene,” he said. “It was very tragic. The car was in the ditch and the injured had been taken away, but the two young girls that died were still there. It wasn’t on a bend or anything. I think it was a straight enough stretch of road, but there had been intermittent heavy showers earlier. I don’t know what happened.”

He prayed over the remains.

Dlava’s sister Auin and Anthony McGinn were taken to hospital, where they remain in critical condition, while Oisín Clerkin received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Back in the Diamond in Clones, where young people going to the debs had gathered earlier for photographs and to meet their friends, helicopters flew overhead and the sound of sirens could be heard in the distance.

Word began to trickle through that something serious had happened. The Largy College class of 2023 debs was immediately called off.

Instead of spending a night dancing and laughing, dozens of teenagers found themselves in a state of shock and bewilderment over the loss of two classmates.

Meanwhile, the school opened its doors to receive the busloads who had been en route to the venue. After arriving back at Largy College they were collected by their families. For the parents of Kiea and Dlava, the privilege of taking their daughters home to safety so cruelly snatched.

On Monday night, the local youth club in Clones remained open until almost midnight to offer support. Detached youth work teams were deployed on the streets of Clones and Monaghan to help support young people in the wake of the tragedy.

A garda officer stands at the closed N54 outside Clones, Co Monaghan. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

In a statement released yesterday, Largy College said students, staff and parents are in “deep shock” following the road crash in which two of its students died. A “critical incident plan” was due to be enacted by the school.

The school principal, Sharon Magennis, said it was with “profound sadness and grief” that they learned about the “devastating accident that resulted in the untimely and tragic loss of two cherished members of our school community”.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends who have tragically lost loved ones. The other individuals involved in the accident also remain in our thoughts and prayers at this time,” she said.

Ms Magennis said the school’s priority was the welfare of students, parents and staff at “this difficult time”.

Clones Sinn Féin councillor Pat Treanor said it was “an absolute horror that’s unfolding, and it’s heartbreaking for everyone who lives in the area”.

“I extend on my own behalf and on behalf of the local community sincere sympathy to the families of the two young children who died,” Mr Treanor said.

Meanwhile, at 10am mass yesterday, Fr Corrigan told the congregation gathered at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clones that “a night of celebration became a night of suffering and heartbreak.”

He asked that the girls and their families and friends be remembered in “a special way”.

For all the wrong reasons, the last day of July will forever leave a mark on the Largy College class of 2023. It was supposed to be a night to remember, the night they all showed up in their finery, let loose and had fun. Tragically, what started out as a night of joy and celebration in the McCann family home, ended in unimaginable loss on the side of the road.

Two best friends, dressed in their debs ballgowns, taken too soon.