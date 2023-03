The Burkes of Castlebar and their countless legal battles

One of 10 siblings in an evangelical Christian family, Enoch is latest member in the news

Martina, Jemima and Josiah Burke leaving the Sally Maaz inquest in Swinford, Co Mayo, in April 2022. Picture by Conor McKeown

Eavan Murray Sun 11 Sep 2022 at 18:07