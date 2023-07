New players in the market want to get rich quickly while the going is good and then move on

New gangs have emerged as Kinahan cartel have come under more pressure since the Regency Hotel shooting

Two recent reports confirm Ireland is awash with cocaine and has the highest usage of the drug in the European Union. However, a garda crackdown on the activities of the Kinahan cartel, which remains the biggest importer of drugs into Ireland, has hampered its exploits, but has not put it out of business.