‘The girls were ready for a great night out’: Two teenagers dead after crash on way to school ball

Gardai remain at the scene of the fatal single vehicle collision in Co Monaghan (Photo: Pacemaker)

Two teenage girls are dead and three other people are in hospital – two of them in critical condition – after a serious road crash as they travelled to a debs ball in Co Monaghan on Monday evening.

People in Monaghan and surrounding counties were in shock as news filtered through, and the graduation event planned for students at a local secondary school was cancelled in the wake of the tragedy.

The students were attending the Debs Ball for the class of 2023 at Largy College in Clones and the school remained open late on Monday night to welcome students returning from the cancelled celebration.

In an update late on Monday night, gardaí confirmed that the two girls who died were aged 16 and 17 and were passengers in the single-vehicle collision at Legnakelly on the Clones to Smithborough Road.

Another female teenager aged 18 is also in a critical condition in Cavan General Hospital. The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, is also in a critical condition and being treated in hospital in the Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast.

An 18-year-old male is also being treated for less serious injuries in Cavan Hospital, gardaí said.

It is understood those in the vehicle were making their way to a debs ball in Monaghan town for students at Largy College. The event was cancelled as news of the tragedy emerged.

In a statement on Tuesday, Largy College and the Cavan Monaghan Education Training Board said students, staff and all in the school community are in “deep shock following the tragic accident”.

Sharon Magennis, Principal of Largy College, said: “It is with profound sadness and grief that we have learned about the devastating accident that resulted in the untimely and tragic loss of two cherished members of our school community. We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends who have tragically lost loved ones. The other individuals involved in the accident also remain in our thoughts and prayers at this time.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the emergency services and gardaí who responded swiftly to the incident.

“Our priority now is the wellbeing and welfare of the students, parents and staff at this difficult time. The Largy College Critical Incident Team has met to co-ordinate a response and to enact the Critical Incident Plan.

“We are grateful to the public for their deeply felt expression of support and ask that we be given the time and space to concentrate on supporting those in the school community who are most in need."

Local priest Fr Peter Corrigan said he got a call from a student yesterday evening to say there had been a crash.

“I went out to the scene. It was very tragic. The car was in the ditch and the injured had been taken away, but the two young girls that died were still there,” he said.

“The fire brigade and ambulances and gardaí were there. It wasn’t on a bend or anything. I think it was a straight enough stretch of road, but there had been intermittent heavy showers earlier. I don’t know what happened.”

“There is a sadness in the town. People are heartbroken. A time of celebration and happiness was turned to tragedy.”

Minister Heather Humphreys said it was an “unimaginable” tragedy and that the whole community has been numbed. Ms Humpreys visited the school and met staff on Tuesday morning.

“This is a very very sad day for Clones. There’s a cloud over the town. People just feel so upset and just numbed by the tragedy,” she said afterwards.

“It’s not easy. Up in the Diamond in Clones last night the children all got ready. The girls especially were in their dresses and they were all ready for a great night out and unfortunately it ended in tragedy.

“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare because nobody expects to get that phone call. One of the parents was on the football field last night and she got the call to go.

"It's an unimaginable tragedy. And I have to say my thoughts and prayers are with the families of the two young girls who have lost their lives and with those who are very seriously injured in hospital, I can just say the entire community...has just been knocked by this. It should have been a night of celebration, and a kind of coming of age for these young people and it just turned into their families’ worst possible nightmare.

"This is just awful for so many families, you know, young people to see their friends cut off at such a young young age. It's just It's heartbreaking. It really is. And it's very, very difficult for them to take.

“They're sitting at home now with their parents and... none of us never know, never know what’s around the corner? I know a lot of parents across the country will hear this news today. And I know that they're holding their children extra tight because it really every parent's worst nightmare,” Minister Humphreys said.

On Tuesday morning, Largy College on the outskirts of Clones remained closed, but it is understood the principal is to hold a critical meeting at the premises this morning and may issue a statement around lunchtime.

Two black ribbons could be seen on the gates of the college, whose pupils were holding due to be celebrating their debs night last night.

“An Garda Síochána remain at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 6.45pm this evening, Monday 31st July 2023, on the N54 in Legnakelly (Clones to Smithborough Road), Co. Monaghan,” the force said in a statement on Monday night.

“One vehicle is currently at the scene.

“Two female teenagers (aged 16 and 17 years), who were passengers of the car, were fatally injured during the collision. Their bodies have been removed from the scene to Monaghan General Hospital. Post-mortem examinations will take place tomorrow, Tuesday 1st August 2023.

“A female teenager (aged 18 years) is in a critical condition and currently receiving treatment in Cavan General Hospital.

“A male teenager (aged 18 years) is currently receiving treatment in Cavan General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

“The male driver of the car (aged 60) is in a critical condition and is currently receiving treatment in Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.”

The N54 remained closed while Garda forensic collision investigators carried out a technical examination of the scene. The road remained closed overnight, with commuters advised to avoid the area.

Sinn Féin TD for Cavan-Monaghan Matt Carthy said his thoughts were with the victims of the tragedy and their families.

“Horrendous, heart-wrenching news coming from Clones this evening,” he said.

"God help the families that are affected, it's just a completely gut-wrenching situation.

"Unfortunately for these families, tonight will mark the beginning of a lifetime of devastation for them."

Deputy Nianh Smyth said the tragedy was a “shocking and tragic loss of life”.

“Shocking and tragic loss of life this evening in Clones. My thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and school community at Largy College tonight,” Ms Smyth said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Parents are numb and shocked so is the local community, Sinn Féin Councillor, Pat Treanor said.

"It's an absolute horror that’s unfolding - heartbreak from those who live in the area.”

Mr Treanor, who lives a mile from where the accident happened, was leaving work when he saw the gathering of the students of Largy College.

“Earlier on when I was leaving work, I would have witnessed all the young people gathered for their Debs, all excited, getting photos, meeting their friends.”

“Then about an hour later, there were helicopters in the air, there were sirens from ambulances and the sad messages started to come through.”

“There is a fear…people are just waiting to hear who exactly is involved in this tragedy,” Mr Treanor said.

“We can only imagine how traumatised the other students and pupils, teachers and all the parents are this morning.

“Everybody’s parents were really numb and shocked, and waiting on the most tragic news, so is the local community.

“We can only hope that God gives those families strength to cope with what they are now facing, which we can only imagine how difficult it is for them.”

Fine Gael councillor and cathaoirleach of Monaghan County Council David Maxwell said: "It's an awful tragedy to hit Monaghan. Two people have lost their lives and three people are hospitalised with two critical," he said.

"As Cathaoirleach of Monaghan County Council, my thoughts go out to the families of the people who have passed away.”

Sinn Féin councillor and leas cathaoirleach of Monaghan County Council Pat Treanor expressed his deepest sympathies for the families of those who lost their lives.

"The town is numb waiting on this devastating news that's coming, and we're broken hearted for the families that are going to suffer over the next few days and weeks," he said.

"We're all feeling for them and any support that we can give over the next while, we will. It is a tight knit community, and they will rally together."

The grounds of Largy College remained open late on Monday night to allow buses carrying students to arrive.

Clones Youth Centre remained open late on Monday night with youth work teams on the streets of Clones and Monaghan to support young people affected by the tragedy, according to the local Clones Notice Board Facebook page.

"Devastating news, may God give them strength in the midst of such grief,” one woman wrote on social media.

"It's just awful, my heart aches for all the families and friends involved,” another said.

Gardaí in Monaghan are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N54 between Clones and Smithborough this evening, Monday 31st July 2023, between 6.15pm and 7.00pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”