The Monk to be flown to Republic within days

Irish gangland boss Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch is expected to be extradited to the Irish Republic from Spain within days.

Senior gardaí are drafting a major security plan involving the Emergency Response Unit (ERU), who are expected to support detectives from the extradition unit for his return, which could happen as early as Thursday.

Sources said Hutch (58) is expected to be flown to Ireland on a military aircraft, landing at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel.

“Because of the security issues surrounding this individual, it is expected he will be brought straight to the Special Criminal Court at the criminal courts complex in Dublin rather than a garda station for the purpose of being charged after he lands,” a source said.

“Exact details have not yet been finalised, but the Defence Forces are likely to have a role in the security operation.

“Hutch is expected to be remanded in custody as soon as he is charged before the courts.”

It emerged this week that Hutch had lost his fight against extradition to Ireland to face trial for murder.

He has been charged, following a lengthy investigation, with the murder of Kinahan cartel gangster David Byrne in February 2016.

Spanish judges ruled that if he is convicted in the Republic, he will be allowed to return to Spain to serve any sentence.

Hutch tried to avoid extradition by claiming in his appeal that he had decided to become a full-time resident in Spain because of threats to his life.

He also called the European Arrest Warrant that resulted in his capture “strange”, and claimed police had tried and failed on three occasions before to get him sent back to Ireland.

His defence team’s claims were mostly rebuffed by the three judges. They also made it clear that Hutch had exhausted his legal options in Spain by stating: “Against this ruling there is no appeal possible.”

Hutch was arrested in the resort town of Fuengirola on August 12. In footage of the operation released to the media, Hutch can be seen holding a menu before he is surrounded by police.

Since his arrest, Hutch has been detained in a Madrid jail.