Locals resent criticism after deaths of husband and wife in their rural Tipperary bungalow went unnoticed

The scene yesterday where the bodies of the couple were found on Monday in a house near Cloneen, Co Tipperary. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

It was the time spent at home recovering from a recent injury that allowed one neighbour’s thoughts to turn to the puzzling situation at the bungalow next door in south Tipperary.