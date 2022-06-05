The Queen more popular than any political leader in the Republic of Ireland, according to survey

Queen Elizabeth II is more popular than any of the State's four main party leaders according to the Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Queen is more popular than any political leader in the Republic of Ireland, including Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald.

According to a Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll, the Irish public rank the Platinum Jubilee celebrating monarch with higher approval than the Taoiseach Micheal Martin (44%) and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar (38%).

With an approval rating of 50%, those surveyed also consider her more popular than Eamon Ryan (21%), the Green Party leader and Ms McDonald (45%), the Sinn Fein President.

The polling comes as people across the UK enter the final day of Jubilee celebrations, with a colourful street pageant planned in London and hundreds of local parties across the country.

Events on Sunday include a number of Big Lunch parties across Northern Ireland, with Belfast City Hall to be illuminated in purple to mark the Royal milestone.

Despite falling below the Queen in the polling, the majority of those surveyed in the poll believe the Sinn Fein President will be Taoiseach after the next election in the Republic.

Sinn Fein also come out well ahead of any of the other parties in the south at 35% – with the party up one point since last month.

The popularity of the Queen comes as thousands across Northern Ireland took part in events and street parties on Saturday to celebrate her 70-year reign.

The festivities included a visit to Belfast by the Earl and Countess of Wessex, who met groups of performers, including a busking band.

They also heard stories of the city's diverse communities over the last 70 years, which were explored through fashion, photography, music and dance.

The royal couple then headed off to their second engagement of the day, travelling to the newly crowned city of Bangor for a vintage seaside funfair.