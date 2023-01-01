The strange tale of Carrie Jade Williams. The internationally acclaimed writer with a terminal illness who never existed

British conwoman Samantha Cookes took in everyone from the ‘Financial Times’ and the Alzheimer's Society in the UK to parents of children with special needs in Ireland

She amassed a litany of Irish literary support awards and an army of Tik Tok and Instagram supporters for her writing (stock image - Getty)

Mark Tighe Sun 1 Jan 2023 at 22:29