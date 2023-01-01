The strange tale of Carrie Jade Williams. The internationally acclaimed writer with a terminal illness who never existed
British conwoman Samantha Cookes took in everyone from the ‘Financial Times’ and the Alzheimer's Society in the UK to parents of children with special needs in Ireland
Mark Tighe
She was a Kerry-based writer amassing international acclaim for her work despite a terminal illness that caused memory loss so severe she could not remember the previous day. Now prominent charities, publishers, scientific organisations and news sites are scrambling to eradicate their online endorsements of an English lady who has been revealed to be a serial con woman.