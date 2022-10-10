The thoughts of Belfast are with the people of Creeslough, says Lord Mayor, as book of condolence opens at City Hall

Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black has said the thoughts of the people of the city are with those in Creeslough, after a book of condolence was opened today at City Hall following the tragedy which claimed 10 lives.

It comes as books opened across the island of Ireland in memory of those who were killed after a Co Donegal petrol station exploded on Friday.

Sinn Fein’s Ms Black opened Belfast’s book of condolence at 12.30pm.

“I don’t have words to express the value of heartache that we feel here in Belfast for the people of Creeslough,” she said.

“I can’t imagine what they’re going through right now. I can’t imagine the anguish.”

She added: “I know that it’s a strong community who will support one another. I just want the people of Creeslough to know that, here in Belfast, we’re thinking about them.”

Ms Black also spoke of how Donegal was often a place of safety for Belfast locals during the Troubles.

“We’ve such deep connections to Donegal,” she said.

“It was always a place of sanctuary, a haven, and our hearts and minds are with them at this time.”

Alliance councillor Emmet McDonough-Brown also offered his sympathies.

“It’s a tragic and heart-breaking loss, which will be felt across the community,” he said.

“On a personal level, I have a young daughter myself, so whenever you see some of the people who were caught up in it, it has an echo which far extends the place in which it happened.”

He continued: “I’m here to sign the book of condolence on behalf of the citizens of Belfast to express our condolences and send our love to the people in Donegal.”

John Davies (77), from Wales, said: “As a Baptist minister I feel very upset and concerned about the families and the victims who suffered from this terrible disaster. I just wanted to express my sympathy.”

John has been on holiday in Belfast and thought it was “important” to come in to sign the book.

“I think as many people as possible should be signing it to show their support for the families who’ve been affected by this terrible tragedy,” he said.

The Assembly normally opens books of condolence following the death of a senior office holder.

However, Speaker Alex Maskey said that “in the absence of the Assembly conducting normal business and given the scale of this tragedy” he decided to open the book to “afford members an opportunity to pay their respects”.

Politicians also offered kind words for the victims of Creeslough outside Stormont today.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said it was “a really awful tragedy and my heart and my sympathies go out to the people of Creeslough”.

SDLP MP Claire Hanna offered a message of solidarity to the people of Donegal.

“People in every home and every community across this island and further afield are thinking about them and holding them in their heart,” she said.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan added: “I think what hits really hard about this tragedy is the fact that it was such a freak accident. It could have happened any one of us, anywhere, at any time.”

Books of condolence have opened up at a number of locations in Northern Ireland, including the Guildhall in Derry.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy, said: “It has been a deeply sad weekend for the people of Donegal, Derry and Tyrone as we watched, in disbelief, details of the tragedy unfold in Creeslough.”

Books have also opened across Donegal in Lifford, Letterkenny, Carndonagh, Donegal town, Dungloe and Milford.