‘There was no Hollywood ending for me and my mother' - one woman's story of adoption from a Mother and Baby Home

Colleen Anderson was adopted from Sean Ross Abbey in Roscrea by a family in the USA – but there was no 'better life’ and a reunion with her birth mother did not bring closure

Colleen at Sean Ross Abbey in Roscrea

Catherine Fegan Thu 14 Jan 2021 at 13:56