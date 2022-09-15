‘They loved to run and laugh’: Young siblings who died in Westmeath car fire were ‘inseparable in life,’ funeral mass hears

The young brother and sister who died in a car fire in Co Westmeath were described as “inseparable in life” at their funeral mass today.

The mass took place at 11am in Saint Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, today where mourners heard that Thelma (5) and Mikey Dennany (2) were “vibrant children” who were the best of friends.

The two children died in the fire at Multyfarnham on September 9 while a passerby pulled their mother Lynn Egar from the vehicle, and she remains in hospital.

Father Sean Casey, Parish Priest of Killoe, Co Longford, who baptised the siblings, was the chief celebrant for their funeral mass today.

He prayed for their grieving parents Michael and Lynn, their siblings Eddie and Katelyn, their grandparents Mary and Herbert, and all their extended friends and family.

"Thelma and Mikey were vibrant and creative children,” he added.

Mikey (2) and Thelma Dennany (5)

"They were inseparable in life. In the words of their Dad Michael – the only thing that separated them was school as they went their separate ways each morning. Thelma attended dancing classes and football training – Mikey always came to watch her training from the side-line.

“On Saturday week last he ventured onto the pitch for the first time to join her in the sport she loved.

"They loved to run and laugh and feel the wind in their hair and to pick wild flowers.

"They looked forward to trying out their new fishing rods. They are together now exploring the highways and byways of Heaven.”

Father Casey said that Thelma and Mikey “will remain forever young in the hearts of their parents and brother and sister.”

He added: “In quiet times they will sense their presence consoling them with memories of golden days in the past, and with the promise of togetherness in that place where there is no more pain or sorrow and where all tears are wiped away.

"They are reunited now with their grandparents Austin and Thelma who have welcomed them with open arms.

"Today we who remain trudge through the valley of darkness. At some future time we hope to trip lightly through pastures fresh and green.”