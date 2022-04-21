Third violent death in Sligo not related to killings of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee

The death of a man in Sligo following a serious assault earlier this week is not linked in any way to the killings of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee, gardaí believe.

A man in his 30s has become the third person from the town to die in tragic circumstances in just over a week.

However, gardaí are understood to be following a direct line of inquiry and do not believe the latest death is related to the earlier two.

A man has been charged with the murders of Mr Moffitt and Mr Snee.

Officers are now investigating an assault that took place at Rockwood Parade in the town on Tuesday evening.

The man was treated by emergency services shortly after 6pm for an apparent head injury and was removed to Sligo University Hospital.

He was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, after his condition became critical.

Gardaí have confirmed that the victim passed away from his injuries in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí preserved the scene at Rockwood Parade, Sligo and a forensic examination has been conducted.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Any persons who were in the vicinity on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 6.15pm and also any persons who may have camera footage or dash cam footage from the location at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station (071) 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.