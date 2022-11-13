Thousands fall silent as mark of respect to fallen World War heroes on Remembrance Sunday

Streets of Northern Ireland and Britain are filled with large crowds to remember those who died at war

The Cenotaph in Londonderry where the annual Act of Remembrance took place on Sunday. PIC: Martin McKeown

King Charles III during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London

Up to 2,000 gathered at Belfast City Hall to mark Remembrance Day. Alan Lewis

The Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Michelle Kelly led the city’s annual Act of Remembrance, laying a wreath at the cenotaph in the Garden of Remembrance at this morning’s Remembrance Sunday ceremony at Belfast City Hall

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris and Taoiseach Michael Martin at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen.

The Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Michelle Kelly led the city’s annual Act of Remembrance, laying a wreath at the cenotaph

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen

Taoiseach Michael Martin at Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen

From left, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady and Taoiseach Michael Martin attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. PIC: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

People view the wreaths laid at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London, following the national Remembrance Sunday service. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Thousands of people attended Remembrance Sunday commemorations across Northern Ireland to honour the nation’s war dead.

The Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris laid wreaths at a Remembrance ceremony in Enniskillen, 35 years on from an IRA bomb at the event.

In Belfast, a large crowd gathered inside and outside the grounds of the City Hall to watch the wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph in the Garden of Remembrance.

And in Dublin, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald attended the Remembrance Sunday service in St Patrick’s Cathedral, hosted by the Royal British Legion.

The biggest turn-out on Sunday was at the City Hall in Belfast, where the service was attended by the Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Michelle Kelly, Irish cabinet minister Heather Humphreys and Lord Caine, representing the Government.

Taoiseach Michael Martin at Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen

Lord Caine later tweeted: “A great honour to lay the wreath on behalf of his Majesty’s Government at the Cenotaph in Belfast today in remembrance of those who gave their lives for our freedom. God save the King.”

The wreath-laying followed a two-minute silence in tribute to the fallen in the First and Second World Wars.

Read more In Pictures: Nation pays tribute to war dead on Remembrance Sunday

The procession, received by Lord Lieutenant of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle, included representatives from the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force as well as the Princess of Wales’ Royal Regiment, Royal Irish Regiment and Reserve Forces and Cadets Association for Northern Ireland.

The Band, Bugles, Pipes and Drums of the Royal Irish Regiment played a series of melodies during the ceremony including Abide With Me and the Londonderry Air.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen

In Enniskillen, the Remembrance Sunday ceremony was the first since the unveiling of a new memorial marking the site of the IRA bomb on November 8, 1987, which killed 12 people.

The service was also attended by the Chief Constable of the PSNI, Simon Byrne, and the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, Jayne Brady.

The new memorial, unveiled to mark the 35th anniversary of the atrocity, contains the inscribed names of the victims. It is now installed on the wall of the Clinton Centre, which was built on the site of the bomb.

The ceremonies in Northern Ireland coincided with one in London, where King Charles laid a wreath at the Cenotaph for the first time as monarch. The DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was also in attendance.

Afterwards, Sir Jeffrey spoke about his pride in seeing veterans from Northern Ireland taking part in the ceremony.

"It was lovely to see so many armed forces veterans from Northern Ireland on parade in Whitehall and including a good contingent from the RUC GC Association marking the 100th anniversary of their formation," he said.

Jimmy Norman, laid a wreath on behalf of Comber Royal British Legion

Thousands of veterans along with members of the public packed Whitehall for the service and looked on as the King placed his floral tribute at the base of the memorial.

In recent years, Charles had performed the role on behalf of the Queen as the Prince of Wales, but as the first chimes of Big Ben rang out at 11am and a two-minute silence began, he stood in front of the cenotaph in his role as head of state.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also laid a wreath on behalf of the Government, followed by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, other party leaders, senior members of the Cabinet, military chiefs of staff and high commissioners.

Watching from the balcony of a Government building was Camilla and the Princess of Wales while nearby on another balcony was the Countess of Wessex and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

From left, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady and Taoiseach Michael Martin attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. PIC: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said there was a “special poignancy” to Remembrance Sunday this year, given the Queen’s death and the war in Ukraine.

Speaking on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, he said: “I think Remembrance Sunday is always poignant.

“I think it’s poignant for the whole nation, this special moment when we pause to reflect on the sacrifice and commitment of others to provide our freedom today.

“There’s a special poignancy this year with both the loss of Her Majesty, another loss of a Second World War veteran.

“I also think it’s poignant when we have once again the spectre of war in Europe and all that entails and a country that’s been invaded and is fighting for freedom.”

A large crowd attended the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at Belfast City Hall.

Meanwhile, speaking ahead of the Remembrance Sunday Service in Dublin, Ms McDonald said: “This is a very important occasion in our capital city as we remember all those from every part of our island who lost their lives in the First and Second World War.

"I attend the Remembrance Sunday Service each year in St Patrick’s Cathedral to remember and pay my respects to all those from every part of our island who lost their lives the two World Wars and in acknowledgement of the enormous loss felt by so many to this day.

“Our shared history is complex and for far too long this important part of our history was ignored.

“It is important to recognise all that we share in common and to commemorate our shared history in a respectful and inclusive way.”