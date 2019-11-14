Three arrests in Kevin Lunney kidnap and torture investigation

Kevin Lunney was abducted from his Northern Ireland home in September, taken across the border and tortured (BBC Spotlight/PA)

Three people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the kidnap and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

Two men, one in his 20s and another in his 40s, and a woman in her 50s are being held by Gardai at stations in Cavan, Monaghan and Kells.

Mr Lunney was abducted from outside his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, on September 17 and tortured by a gang of masked men in the back of a horse box for several hours.

During the terrifying ordeal the 50-year-old father-of-six was slashed with a blade, had his leg broken in two places and had the letters 'QIH' carved into his chest.

He was later found dumped by the side of a remote road in Co Cavan.

The arrests come just a week after the chief suspect in the investigation into Kevin Lunney's abduction and torture, career criminal Cyril McGuinness, died of a suspected heart attack during a police raid on his home in England.

The five directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings and the firms once owned by billionaire Sean Quinn have been under a sustained campaign of intimidation and violence since the Quinn Group was taken over in 2011.

Mr Quinn lost his fortune and control of the business empire he built following a failed investment in Anglo Irish Bank.

He later accused the current directors of betraying him, however he has strongly denied any involvement in the intimidation campaign.

Last week, the first ever joint PSNI-Garda investigation team was set up to probe the Kevin Lunney abduction.