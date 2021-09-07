Three dead in shooting incident at home in north Co Kerry

A woman in her 60s and a man in his 20s were found inside the home, while a man in 60s was found outside.

Gardai have found the bodies of three people killed by gunshot wounds at a home in north Kerry.

They attended the scene and located the body of a woman in her 60s and a man in his 20s.

The body of a man in his 60s was discovered outside at the rear of the dwelling in Listowel on Tuesday evening.

All three had gunshot wounds, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

An Garda Siochana have said they are not seeking any other person in relation to the incident at this time.

The State pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been contacted. The scene is currently preserved and investigations are ongoing.