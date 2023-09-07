Three injured as car hits outdoor seating area at pub

Three people have been taken to hospital after a car hit an outdoor seating area at a pub in Co Donegal on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services attended the scene at a licensed premises on Tirchonaill Street in Donegal town where the incident took place at around 7.50pm.

A woman aged in her 60s was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries.

Another woman and a man, also both in their 60s, suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardai said investigations are ongoing as they appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone who was travelling in the area of Tirchonaill Street between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday and has video camera or dashcam footage is asked to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donegal garda station on 074 9740190, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.