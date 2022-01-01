Three killed in New Year’s Eve crash

Three children were taken to hospital after the collision on the N52 slip road in Kells.

Three people have been killed in a crash involving two cars in Co Meath (Niall Carson/PA)

Three people have died in a crash in Co Meath.

Two cars collided on the N52 slip road in Kells, just off the M3 motorway, at around 4.45pm on New Year’s Eve.

A woman in her 20s, the driver of one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her passenger, a man in his 20s, was treated at scene before being brought to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, but died on the way.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Another woman in her 20s, the driver of the second car, was brought to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown to be treated for her injuries – where she later died.

Her passengers, three children, were brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda to be treated for their injuries.

One has since been transferred to CHI Temple Street.

The road was closed to allow forensic collision investigators to conduct a technical examination of the scene, but has since reopened.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses.