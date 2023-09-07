Three people (60s) injured after car crashes into pub’s seating area in Donegal Town

Three people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into an outdoor seating area outside a pub in Donegal Town.

The three, who are all aged in their 60s, were injured when the car struck the seating area outside licensed premises on Tirchonaill Street at approximately 7.50pm yesterday (Wednesday).

Gardaí say they, and other emergency services, rushed to the scene of what they described as a “serious road traffic collision”.

“One woman aged in her 60s was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries,” gardaí said.

“A man and a woman (60s) were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

It is understood that the two women and the man were all sitting in the area outside the pub when the incident occurred.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone who was travelling in in the area of Tirchonaill Street, Donegal Town, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, and has video camera footage (including dash-cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.