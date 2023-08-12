Three tourists in hospital after Temple Bar assaults - calls for public order gardaí to patrol Dublin every night

A garda investigation is underway after three male tourists in their 20s were assaulted in Temple Bar on Friday night.

The three men were taken to St James’ Hospital by ambulance for treatment following the assault on Fownes Street Upper just after 10pm last night.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Gardaí confirmed that no arrests have been made as a result of the incident.

“Gardaí received reports of an incident of assault that occurred at approximately 10:05pm last night, Friday, 11th of August 2023 on Fownes Street Upper, Dublin 2,” a spokesperson said.

“Three men aged in their 20s were conveyed to St James’s Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained as a result of this incident.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.”

In response to this latest assault of tourists in Dublin, Fine Gael Councillor Ray McAdam told Independent.ie that the Garda Public Order Unit should be on the streets of the inner city every night, particularly around O’Connell Street and Temple Bar.

“This incident in Temple Bar reiterates to me the need for the Public Order Unit needs to be in place from at least 6pm every evening from O’Connell Street through to Temple Bar.

"Dubliners, tourists and everyone in the city centre must be reassured that there exists a highly visible police presence to maintain public safety and apprehend those involved in these senseless attacks. Garda boots on the ground visible to all is what is necessary to stamp out this type of anti-social and criminal activity occurring on our city streets,” Cllr McAdam said.