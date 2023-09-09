Thunderstorm warning issued after rare September heatwave

The storm warning comes after a week in which many parts of the country experienced a heatwave (PA)

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for a number of counties on the east coast of Ireland.

Met Eireann has warned that rain on Saturday evening and early tonight may lead to some spot flooding and disruption.

Affected counties are Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Tipperary, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow.

The storm warning comes after a week in which many parts of the country experienced a heatwave, which is classified as temperatures over 25C, for five days in a row.

The high temperatures mark only the fourth time Ireland has had a heatwave in September since records began.