Tiger Woods to the rescue after Dragon Peter Jones’ drive hits spectator at JP McManus Pro-Am

Tiger Woods went from golfing great to hero of Adare yesterday when he rushed to help a woman who had been hit by a ball.

While every spectator at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Co Limerick wanted to meet the superstar, it was not under such unusual circumstances.

Woods spoke with the woman as she was helped on the ground by spectators, and photos showed her smiling as she looked up and saw the 15-time major winner by her side.

She was struck on the first fairway after UK business tycoon and former Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones misfired his drive.

Meanwhile, off the course, the tills were ringing in shops in Adare as the wives and girlfriends of golfers participating in the charity pro-am were given €10,000 pre-paid gift cards to spend in local businesses.

The streets of the Limerick village may not be paved with gold, but they are not far off filling up any potholes with silver on the back of the generosity of local billionaire JP McManus, who organised the golf extravaganza.

It is understood that 20% of each purchase using the cards will go to charities in the mid-west, while the business where the sale is made keeps the remaining 80%.

Kay Mulcaire, the owner of Isobel Boutique on Adare’s Main Street, said the golf Wags had splurged using the gift card in her store, which offers international customers “tax-free shopping” by providing free shipping on luxury clothing.

“From last Wednesday, the wives started coming into the shop – they got a gift of €10,000 to spend in the village. They couldn’t believe it – they were saying they have never received anything like this, they thought it was over-generous,” said Ms Mulcaire, who hopes to soon double her workforce from six to 12.

“There were 60 of those cards given out at €10,000 each, it’s amazing. The cards are only redeemable in shops in the village, making sure the local economy receives a boost from the Manor.

“It’s to give back to the local economy, to spend in Adare. It’s the Lotto for us, a great idea and JP McManus just keeps giving back and back – he believes it is not just about Adare Manor.

“All the wives and girlfriends are coming in, but they’re not looking for VIP treatment, they’re really normal .

“The sky’s the limit, it’s not alone the golf, it’s the calibre of people that are coming to Adare Manor, and they want to shop, and I firmly believe we could open a Chanel store and it would work.

“ I mean, we haven’t a cashmere jumper left, and they’re not cheap. This village is so small, but the spending power is coming from Adare Manor, which is majestic.”

Aisling Maher, who also runs her own boutique of luxury clothes in the village, agreed that Mr McManus’s card initiative has been a “massive boost” to her business.

“All the boutiques are involved in it in the village, it has been a really good incentive to give all the golf wives and girlfriends to encourage them to leave the Manor, see the village and give all of us a boost as well as the village has been closed off to normal trade.”

Trish Houlihan, an office administrator at Adare Heritage Centre , has also seen a boost in visitors there.

“The Pro-Am has been long-awaited, the village has been anxious for it and we are all dying to get going after Covid – and to be fair, the weather is in our favour for the golf, and to see people back again is wonderful,” she said.

Claire Staunton, the owner of The Good Room restaurant and cafe, has also taken a slice of the Manor pie.

“It’s really lovely, there’s lots of people around – there’s a huge buzz,” she said.

Meanwhile, there will be more gold mined in the village when Adare Manor hosts the Ryder Cup in 2027.

The tournament is expected to bring a €200m boost to the local economy.