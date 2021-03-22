Titles Taoiseach and Tanaiste could be 'inappropriate' in united Ireland: Varadkar

Titles like Taoiseach and Tanaiste may be inappropriate in a united Ireland that would include one million people who identify as British, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

Speaking on RTE's Claire Byrne Live programme on what a united Ireland would mean, Mr Varadkar said: "These are the titles of Gaelic chieftains, would they really be appropriate in a unified island where a million people are British?"

He said he was worried about the potential for a border poll campaign to polarise people and compared setting a date for a border poll to "setting a date for a marriage without a courtship".

Conversations need to take place on terminology and the Good Friday Agreement before a date is set, he said. "Setting a date now for a border poll (...) it won't allow for those conversations to happen."

Speaking on the programme, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said she doesn't want a border poll "tomorrow or next week".

Her fear is that politicians will be too slow to set a date, she said. "This conversation is underway in unionism too. We can't be deniers of the change that is around us," she said.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell said he believes a border poll is inevitable but said he would be in "perpetual opposition" to it, adding such a poll wouldn't be successful.

Mr Varadkar suggested a period of "joint sovereignty" could be put on the table to facilitate the transition to Irish unity. Mr Campbell said the Tanaiste "just doesn't get it..... three words: we are British".

There is nothing that could be said that would persuade unionists to vote for a united Ireland. "We are British, there's nothing you can do, nothing you can say that will change that.

"There isn't going to be unionist buy in for something that is anathema to us."