Toddler dies at house in Co Cork in ‘tragic accident’

Gardaí have confirmed the sudden death of a toddler in what is being described a tragic accident.

Shortly after 9pm on Wednesday, gardaí attended a house in Skibbereen, Co Cork, following the sudden death of a young boy.

In a statement this afternoon, gardaí said they were treating the death as a tragic accident and that foul play was not suspected.

“The Coroner (for West Cork) has been notified and a post-mortem will be held at Cork University Hospital,” gardaí said.

"Gardaí are currently treating the death as a tragic accident and foul play is not suspected. Owing to the tragic nature of the incident no further information is available.”