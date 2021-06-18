Tragedy: Shock after young showjumper (15) killed in fall from horse

The Irish equestrian community is in mourning for a young rider who died after suffering serious injuries during a training session.

The death of 15-year-old Tiggy Hancock has been met with shock and sadness in her local community in Co Carlow.

She was a rising star in eventing and was taking part in team training at the Greenogue Equestrian centre in Rathcoole, Co Dublin, when tragedy struck at 2pm on Wednesday.

It is understood she fell from a horse at a jump. The alarm was raised immediately and emergency personnel treated her at the scene before transferring her to Our Lady’s Hospital in Crumlin.

Tiggy was from outside Bagenalstown, Co Carlow, and came from a family with a long connection to equestrian sport.

Horse Sport Ireland extended its sympathies to the family.

“Tiggy was a highly-talented young athlete and a respected member of our pony high-performance eventing programme,” it said.

“A keen equestrian for many years as a member of the Carlow and Kilkenny Hunt Pony Club and very successful working hunter pony competitor, Tiggy only began eventing in the autumn of 2018, making an immediate mark on the sport.

“Following a run of impressive performances in 2019, she was selected to represent Ireland at the Under-16 European Eventing Team Championships in Poland, where she and her teammates secured a team bronze medal.

“The Hancock family are known throughout Ireland for their commitment to the equestrian community and those who know them will share in their grief. This will be a difficult time for many of Tiggy’s teammates and friends in the sport.”

Claire Goodwillie, of the Kilkenny Hunt Pony Club, said her death had been greeted with shock in the horse sport community.

“Tiggy was so well liked and so talented. She was absolutely steeped in the sport,” she said.

Gardaí said last night that officers from Ballyfermot responded to a call from an equestrian centre in Rathcoole following an accident involving a girl during a training exercise.

“Dublin Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service were in attendance and providing medical assistance to a young female (15 years) who was injured during an exercise event,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“She was removed to Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin where she later passed away.”

Gardaí said the coroner had been notified, as has the Health and Safety Authority, which will carry out an investigation.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.