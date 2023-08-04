Tragic Dlava Mohamed (16) makes final journey as her heartbroken classmates watch on

Crash victim who fled Syria with her family buried following traditional Muslim service

The remains of Dlava Mohamed (16) are taken from Clonskeagh Mosque: Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins

Dlava Mohamed’s last journey was a long one, but it wasn’t lonely.

Early yesterday (thurs) morning, family, friends and the local community gathered on the Diamond in Clones, Co Monaghan as her white coffin was placed in a hearse.

From there it wound its way along the narrow, winding, undulating country roads in the direction of Dublin to the mosque in Clonskeagh.

Behind it, on the more than two-hour journey, were Dlava’s family, except for her sister Auin, who is still in a serious condition in hospital and facing further surgeries on the bone fractures she received in the devastating crash.

Also in the convoy were buses with a large number of Dlava’s classmates and friends from Largy College on board.

They were still coming to terms with having to say goodbye to a pal who was just coming into her own in the world – a vibrant young teenager who, as the prayer service heard, "ran away” from Syria with her family to Ireland “where they thought they would be safe”.

The young teenager who had just completed her Junior Certificate and was due to go into transition year, was enmeshed in school life here and best friends with Kiea McCann (17), whom she died alongside.

The hearse bearing Dlava’s body arrived at Clonskeagh Mosque shortly after 10am.

From there her coffin was carried to the mosque mortuary, and Dlava’s body was washed and shrouded in five pieces of white cloth in line with Muslim practice.

Her body was then brought up to a room where her family could be with her until called for prayer.

When the time came, the coffin was brought into the large prayer room and laid on the floor where the Imam, Sheikh Hussein Halawa, recited the funeral prayer.

Women and girls, including female classmates wearing headscarves, watched the service from the balcony overlooking the prayer room while men and boys prayed downstairs in front of the coffin.

After the service, Dr Ali Selim, a senior member of staff at the Islamic Cultural Centre, said the tragedy had shocked the Muslim community across Ireland.

“It’s a very sad day, especially when you think of the circumstances of the (Mohamed) family,” he said.

“They ran away from Syria because they didn’t feel safe, looking for protection, and unfortunately the place where they thought they would be safe, they were hit with this tragedy.

“It’s shocking for the community. I’d like to offer our sincere condolences to the whole family and the friends as well.

“The family members at this moment, they are unaware of the real sadness that they are going to face because there are a lot of people around them, but I believe by the time they’re sitting around the table, and she’s not there for dinner, or when they go in her room, and she’s not in her room, that’s the time when they feel it and that’s the time when they need support from everybody.”

Condolences were also expressed by the Imam for Kiea’s family.

When the service was finished Dlava’s remains were carried from the mosque to the waiting hearse as students from Largy College formed a guard of honour on both sides.

Deputy Principal Michael Killen also represented the school, while Inspector Graham Tolan, a representative of Monaghan Garda Station, was also in attendance.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was represented by aide de camp, Commandant Claire Mortimer.

A tearful Hohamed Mohamed, father of tragic Dlava, at Newcastle Cemetery in Dublin. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

At the Muslim section of Newcastle cemetery Dlava’s remains were placed in her grave according to Muslim practice, with her shrouded body removed from her coffin and placed in the ground.

Wooden planks were then placed at an angle across her body, encasing and protecting the body. The planks were then sealed in place with lumps of clay.

Dlava’s family hugged each other and wept as they watched.

When the grave was filled, mourners placed flowers on top of it and the men moved away as the women gathered around the plot, praying and weeping.

A photograph of Dlava and some of her Muslim friends, taken during an Eid celebration, which marks the end of Ramadan, was placed on the board marking her grave and tied in place using some white material that had adorned her coffin.

Dlava is survived by her parents Hohamed and Zenab Mohamed, brothers Mostafa and Rashid, and sisters Lilov, Asmahan, Auin and Giham.