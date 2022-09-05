Trainer Henry de Bromhead pays touching tribute after death of young jockey son Jack

The parents of Jack de Bromhead have spoken of their grief at the tragic death of their “extraordinary, beautiful” son.

The Irish racing community is in mourning following the death of Jack, the 13-year-old son of dual Gold Cup-winning trainer Henry de Bromhead, in a pony racing accident on Saturday.

The teenager sustained fatal injuries in an incident during the fifth race on the first day of the Glenbeigh Festival.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene at Rossbeigh beach at approximately 5.20pm, where the young rider received treatment but was later pronounced dead. The event was immediately cancelled.

On Sunday afternoon there was an official notice posted online, followed by a heartfelt note from his grieving family.

It read: “On September 3rd we said goodbye to our extraordinary, beautiful 13-year-old son, Jack.

“A one-of-a-kind child who touched all our lives in the best way possible — he will be forever present in our lives. Always cherished, always loved, frozen in time with a beautiful young soul. He was an amazing son [with] an over-brimming heart of loyalty, empathy, patience, pluck, courage and how he made us laugh.

“Not only the perfect, funny, loving son but also an incredible, loving brother to our beautiful daughters, his twin sister Mia and his little sister, Georgia. He always had their back, was fiercely loyal and kind. Our hearts are truly broken.

“He made so many friends wherever he went and they felt his special, unique and loyal touch on their lives too. We ask that they please celebrate and love him as we know he would have wished.

“Jack has lived so many more years than the 13 — he filled every moment of his days, forever curious, grasping at life and new interests. The passion he had for his family and friends extended to all his hobbies and interests — too many to fit into 13 years and certainly too busy to spend a minute more than he had to in the classroom.

“Jack, you will be with us always at home in your family and friends’ hearts. Always present, always cherished with so many memories from your packed, extraordinary life.”

Legendary trainer Jonjo O’Neill was among those to pay tribute to Jack following his tragic death. “My heart breaks for his family. There are simply no words. Sending all of our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends,” Jonjo said on Twitter.

Ronan O’Gara extended his condolences to the De Bromhead family on Jack’s passing. “A 13-year-old boy taken doing what he loved. The poor family. The heart hurts,” he said.

Suzanne Eade, CEO of Horse Racing Ireland, said: “Jack may have been only 13 but he was already incredibly popular in the racing community. His family and friends, his pony racing colleagues and all those whose lives he touched are in our thoughts today during this numbing, devastating tragedy.”