Trans row Irish schoolteacher Enoch Burke dismissed from job

A brother of Enoch Burke confirmed he had attended Wilson’s Hospital School on Friday.

An Irish teacher who was previously jailed following a transgender row in the school where he worked has been dismissed from his job.

A brother of Enoch Burke confirmed to the PA news agency that he has been dismissed from his position as a teacher at Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath.

The statement said Mr Burke had attended Wilson’s Hospital School on Friday.

It said: “He was informed in person at 3:30pm this afternoon in the presence of chairperson of the board of management John Rogers and principal Frank Milling that he was dismissed.”

Enoch Burke, who is an evangelical Christian, was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process after a number of incidents stemming from a transgender row.

Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s principal to address a transgender child by their name and refer to them by the pronoun “they”.

Subsequent events led to his suspension from his job at Wilson’s Hospital School.

Irish schoolteacher Enoch Burke has been dismissed from his position at Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath (Brian Lawless/PA)

During protracted legal hearings last year, it was heard that the school accused Mr Burke of confronting the principal at a school event in June, which led the principal to raise “concerns” about his future behaviour.

The principal then compiled a report last August, which led to the disciplinary process.

Mr Burke was later committed to Mountjoy Prison in Dublin by a High Court judge after he breached a temporary court order to stay away from his workplace.

He was released from prison in December and resumed attending the school.

A disciplinary hearing involving Mr Burke had taken place this week, in relation to alleged gross misconduct at the school.

PA has approached the school for comment.