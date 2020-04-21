Tributes after death of noted Irish historian Jonathan Bardon

The death of the Dublin born academic, author and broadcaster was announced on Tuesday.

Jonathan Bardon, at the launch of his book in 2007 (Paul Faith/PA)

Tributes have been paid to the noted Irish historian Dr Jonathan Bardon.

The Lord Lieutenant of Belfast Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle led the tributes on Tuesday after it was announced that the Dublin-born academic had died.

It is understood the 78-year-old had been ill.

Dr Bardon authored the critically acclaimed book The History Of Ulster, as well as writing scores of radio and television programmes on the history of Northern Ireland, and working at the Queen’s University Belfast.

His most recent work was the Short History Of Ireland series for BBC radio.

He received an OBE in 2002 for services to community life.

Ms Jay-O’Boyle was described as “greatly saddened” by his passing in a tweet by her office, and extended her deepest condolences to his family.

South Belfast MP Claire Hanna described the historian as a friend and neighbour of her family.

“I am very sorry to hear of the death of Dr Jonathan Bardon, who was a friend and neighbour of my parents and myself for decades. He was most supportive to me personally,” she said.

“He had been ill for some time and I send my condolences to his wife, Carol, and family.

“A Dubliner (from Booterstown), Belfast was his adopted home and he produced a staggering volume of work. His History Of Ulster and his History Of Ireland in 365 episodes, which was broadcast on Radio Ulster every evening for a whole year were quite breathtaking in their historical depth and reach and even-handedness and are essential reading for anyone who wants to understand the history of this island.”