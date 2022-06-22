Tributes on death of father of murdered schoolgirl Ana Kriégel

The death has been announced of the father of murdered schoolgirl Ana Kriégel.

Patrick Kriégel, originally from Paris, but who lived in Leixlip, Co Kildare, died “peacefully” at home on Sunday, according to a funeral notice.

Mr Kriégel’s funeral will take place on Thursday afternoon at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm.

Cunninghams Funeral Home has stated messages of sympathy can be left on its website.

The death notice reads that Mr Kriégel was the “beloved husband of Geraldine and dear father of the late Anastasia (Ana).

“Sadly missed by his loving wife, Aaron, Bruno, Nathalie, Phillippe and all his loving family and friends.”

Read more House where Ana Kriegel was murdered should be demolished, says Leo Varadkar

The notice requested that only family flowers be offered in respect of the death and that donations could be made to St Brigid’s Hospice, Kildare.

Tributes were posted in memory of Mr Kriégel. One man wrote: “Deepest sympathy on the death of Patrick. Remembering also, with love, his beautiful daughter, Ana. Rest in peace, Patrick.”

A family wrote: “Sincere sympathy to all the family. May Patrick rest in peace.”

A woman added: “May you rest in peace now. Reunited with your beautiful girl Ana. Thinking of your wife and family and saying a prayer.”

A mother from Co Kildare added poignantly: “My deepest condolences to Geraldine and Aaron on the death of Patrick. I worked with Patrick in DIT and he was a gentleman to all who knew him. Thinking of you all at this sad time.”

Another mourner stated she hoped Mr Kriégel would be “reunited now with your beautiful beloved Ana, never to be parted again. May you now both rest in eternal peace, Amen.”

A representative from TU Dublin shared their condolences on behalf of the School of Languages, Law and Social Sciences to Mr Kriégel’s family.

A mourner told how Mr Kriégel had been “a wonderful dad to his two children” and “such a nice person, kind, helpful, funny and great company”.

A Kildare mother added that it was her hope that the adoring father would “rest with Ana and (that he would) look after (her) always”.

Earlier this year the defendant known as Boy B - the juvenile convicted of the murder of Ana - lodged an appeal.

Boy B and his co-accused Boy A were both found guilty by unanimous verdicts of murdering the 14-year-old schoolgirl in June 2019.

The boys were 13-years-old when they attacked and killed Ana at an abandoned farmhouse at Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Dublin on May 14, 2018.

Boy B was sentenced to 15 years, to be reviewed after eight years. Boy A was sentenced to life with a review after 12 years and eight years for aggravated sexual assault. No appeal was lodged on his part.

The two boys are detained in Oberstown Children Detention Campus, Lusk, Co Dublin.