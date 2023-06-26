Tributes paid to hero mum who drowned trying to save son off Cork beach

Joanna Wisniowska (34) died off Ballycroneen strand on Sunday afternoonShe had gone to the aid of her ten-year-old son who was in difficulty in the water

Tributes have been paid to an heroic mother who drowned after bravely trying to save her son after he got into difficulty off a Cork beach.

Polish mother-of-two, Joanna Wisniowska (34), died after a tragedy off Ballycroneen strand in east Cork on Sunday afternoon despite a massive air-search rescue operation being launched within minutes of the alarm being raised.

She had courageously gone to the aid of her 10 year old son who was in difficulty in the water - and she managed to get him to the safety of offshore rocks before she was swept away by a rip current.

Joanna was from Strzyzow in Poland, in the Carpathian district to the east of Krakow, but had been living in Cloyne in east Cork for several years with her husband and two children.

She was employed in the tourism-hospitality industry and had worked at Castlemartyr Resort for a time.

Joanna was a certified massage therapist.

The family were deeply involved in the local community and were keen fans of water sports.

Cloyne locals described her as pleasant, quiet, hard-working and utterly devoted to her family.

East Ferry Rowing Club paid a heartbreaking tribute to the brave mother.

"It was with shock and great sadness that we learned today of the tragic passing of Joanna Wisniowśka," a club official said.

"We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Maciej, her partner, Stanisław, her son, Zofia, her daughter and all extended family and friends."

"Maciej and Stanisław are both rowers with East Ferry Rowing Club."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by today's tragic news. May Joanna rest in peace."

East Cork TD Pat Buckley said the entire community was deeply shocked by the sheer scale of the tragedy.

"It was such a tragic loss of life this weekend in east Cork," he said.

“That young fella was rowing yesterday morning with East Ferry Rowing Club in a regatta. They probably went off (to the beach) celebrating. Ballycroneen is a beautiful beach but there can be riptides there.

"It is absolutely devastating for the family but it is devastating for the club as well. The young fella and the young girl rowed with the club so they were all well known. The rowing club is a huge community in itself.

"I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family of Joanna Wisniowska, her children and partner and her extended family.

"Joanna and her family were deeply rooted in the community and her children rowed with East Ferry Rowing Club. May she rest in peace."

Councillor Michael Hegarty said people locally were deeply upset by the death of the heroic mother.

"I cannot say how saddened the whole community is by all of this," he said.

"Certainly, a very, very dark cloud has descended on the area but there is very good support out there for the family involved. We all will assist and do our utmost for them."

Gardaí, paramedics and units of the Coast Guard and RNLI raced to Ballycroneen Strand in east Cork shortly after 1pm on Sunday when onlookers realised an adult and child were in difficulty in the water.

The east Cork strand is idyllic but can be prone to strong tides and rip currents.

It is understood Joanna's 10 year old son got into difficulty in the water.

She immediately went to his aid.

The precise circumstances of what happened have not been clarified but it is understood that Joanna helped her son towards rocks where he was able to cling on to them until rescue officials arrived.

Tragically, Joanna was apparently caught by a rip current and swept out into deeper water in the channel.

The alarm was raised by concerned onlookers and two units of the RNLI from Ballycotton and Crosshaven were tasked to attend the scene.

The Coast Guard's Sikorsky Rescue 117 helicopter was also launched and raced to the scene from Waterford.

Both casualties were taken from the water within minutes of the emergency services arriving at the scene.

The young boy was rescued by the Coast Guard helicopter crew while clinging to the rocks while his mother was recovered by an RNLI vessel in deeper water.

She was unresponsive when taken from the water.

Both were immediately brought for first aid.

The woman was landed at Ballycotton Pier and given emergency medical treatment before being taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) in a critical condition.

Emergency medical attention was provided for both by paramedics who had also raced to the scene.

Despite desperate efforts by medical staff to stabilise the woman's condition at CUH, she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post mortem examination was scheduled to take place on Monday at CUH.

Gardaí said they are treating the incident as a tragic accident with a file to be prepared for the Cork coroner.

The 10 year old boy was treated for shock and minor injuries such as cuts and bruises from the rocks.

However, the injuries involved are not life threatening.

Locals said the emergency response to the incident was remarkable - with multiple agencies deploying units within minutes of the alarm being raised.

Weather conditions in the area at the time were described as very humid with patches of sunshine and occasional thundershowers.

Ballycroneen is located in east Cork a short distance from Ballycotton, Cloyne and Shanagarry.

Most day-trippers and tourists head to Garryvoe strand located further east while Ballycroneen is largely used by locals as it is traditionally a much quieter beach.

However, given its location just to the east of the entrance to Cork harbour, the waters off Ballycroneen can be subject to very strong tides and currents.

The strand is particularly noted for having strong and treacherous rip currents offshore.