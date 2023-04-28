Tributes paid to Irishman killed while fighting for Ukraine: ‘We are absolutely devastated’

Achill community ‘devastated’ as ‘man of principle’ is fondly remembered by locals

The family of Irishman Finbar Cafferkey, who was killed while fighting against Russian forces in Ukraine, have said he died near the city of Bakhmut, as they issued a statement appealing for privacy.

Mr Cafferkey, a native of Achill Island in Co Mayo, was a military volunteer with previous combat experience in Syria where he assisted Kurdish militia in their battle against Isis.

The former member of the Shell to Sea campaign against the Corrib Gas project had recently travelled to Ukraine to assist local forces there, when he was killed.

In a statement issued last night, his family said they were awaiting further details of what happened to Mr Cafferkey, who was in his 40s. However, they said he had been killed near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

Russian forces have spent months trying to capture the city, which has been reduced to ruins after months of shelling.

The assault on Bakhmut since last summer has been described as the longest battle of the war, but Ukrainian forces have so far prevented Russia’s attempts to take full control.

“The family of Finbar Cafferkey has learned that he has been killed near the city of Bakhmut in Eastern Ukraine,” said the statement.

“At the moment, they are waiting for further information from the Ukrainian authorities, and they are asking that their privacy be respected.”

Reports of Mr Cafferkey’s death were confirmed by his father, Tom, who declined to elaborate on the circumstances of his son’s death or offer any further comment.

“We are grieving…it’s a private matter. I don’t want to say anything further,” he said.

Former Green Party election candidate Saoirse McHugh’s long-term partner Colm is a brother of the dead man.

Speaking about the tragedy, one local person said: “We heard reports on Wednesday that Finbar had been killed, but we were hoping against hope that the information was untrue. Now that his death has been confirmed, we are absolutely devastated.”

Others on Achill Island spoke of Mr Cafferkey’s commitment to humanitarian and environmental causes.

He took part in the Shell to Sea protests against the Corrib Gas project and, in later years, worked in Copenhagen on a construction project.

“Finbar was a man of principle,” said another islander. “I know that about eight years ago he worked on the border between Greece and Macedonia assisting migrants coming off dinghies.

“It came as a bit of surprise when we learnt from newspaper reports that he had been fighting in Syria. Nobody around here, except perhaps his family, knew he was in Ukraine.

“I know that relatives have been concerned for his safety over the years. His family have been particularly worried.”

Tributes were also paid online, with one person writing: “If you told me 30 years ago, he'd be killed trying to help strangers thousands of miles away... I wouldn't have been all that that surprised.”

Mr Cafferkey’s parents are being comforted by close relatives and neighbours. Tom is a former publican, who now works as an auctioneer.

The Department of Foreign Affairs last night confirmed it was providing consular assistance to Mr Cafferkey’s family.