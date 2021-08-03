Tributes paid to popular priest who died after driver lost control of bus

Father Con Cronin was killed when the driver of a bus in Cork suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle. The bus driver also died.

Gardai have appealed for information over the bus crash which killed two people (Brian Lawless/PA)

Tributes have been paid to a well-known priest who was one of two people who died in a bus crash after the driver suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel and lost control of the vehicle.

The collision happened on the Strand Road in Monkstown in Cork Harbour on Tuesday when the bus collided with a pedestrian and a number of parked vehicles.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other fatality was Father Con Cronin, the curate in the parishes of Passage West and Monkstown.

He will be remembered fondly for his unique sense of humour and his openness to all people Dr Fintan Gavin

The Bishop of Cork and Ross, Dr Fintan Gavin, said Fr Cronin would be remembered for his sense of humour and openness to people.

He said: “We have learned with utter shock and sadness of the untimely death of Fr Con Cronin.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go to Fr Con’s family, his wide circle of friends, parishioners and his fellow priests in the St Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, as well as the priests of the Diocese of Cork and Ross.

“This tragic accident also leaves another family mourning the loss of a loved one and I extend my prayerful support to his family also.”

Dr Gavin continued: “I pray for healing and peace for all who were injured and those who witnessed the accident. I wish to acknowledge the professionalism and kindness of the emergency services who attended the accident scene.

Minister for Public Expenditure, Michael McGrath, said his thoughts and prayers were with the victims (Niall Carson/PA)

“Fr Con has served in the Harbour Parishes since 2012, establishing a warm rapport both pastorally and personally with all to whom he ministered and all who had contact with him.

“He will be remembered fondly for his unique sense of humour and his openness to all people.”

Fr Cronin was ordained in 1979 and had ministered in Africa for 25 years before returning to Ireland in 2004.

Locals have told the PA News Agency that Fr Cronin was having lunch with a parishioner, and pushed her out of the way of the oncoming vehicle as it lost control and veered towards them.

He was a man the like of whom one would rarely meet in one's lifetime. A spacious man, a man who had room for everybody in his heart Marcia D'Alton

Local independent councillor Marcia D’Alton said: “It sounds like this has been the most unbelievable tragedy.

“He was a man the like of whom one would rarely meet in one’s lifetime. A spacious man, a man who had room for everybody in his heart, church goers and non-church goers alike, it made no difference.

“He was everybody’s genuine friend.”

The vehicle involved in the incident was a single-deck Bus Eireann service serving the Cork city area.

Bus Eireann chief executive, Stephen Kent, said: “Bus Eireann extends the deepest sympathies of the entire company to the family and friends of the two people who died in a serious collision in Monkstown, Cork, one of them being a long-standing and greatly valued employee based at the Capwell depot.

Fine Gael’s Jerry Buttimer said it was a ‘devastating blow’ to the community (Brian Lawless/PA)

“This is a very tragic event. This is a terrible and sad day for everyone at Bus Eireann, and we are all heavy-hearted.

“Our thoughts are with the families and communities affected by this loss. We would like sincerely to thank the emergency services for all their work and assistance and our own employees who responded at the scene.”

He said Bus Eireann would be putting in place support measures for employees impacted.

Local politicians responded to news of the crash.

Public Expenditure Minister, Michael McGrath, said: “Tragic, awful news emerging from Monkstown village this afternoon.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and the families. The lower harbour community is very close-knit and will rally round in every possible way.”

Sinn Fein TD Donnchadh O’Laoghaire tweeted: “Shocking news from Monkstown. A horrific & tragic accident.”

Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer tweeted: “Awful sad news from Monkstown. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims & their families. This is so tragic.

This is a very tragic event. This is a terrible and sad day for everyone at Bus Eireann, and we are all heavy-hearted Stephen Kent

“A devastating blow to the community in Monkstown and Passage West. RIP to the pedestrian and driver.”

Gardai in Togher are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Meanwhile, gardai are also investigating a fatal collision in Co Monaghan.

Two cars collided near Castleblayney on Tuesday at approximately 6.40am.

The driver of one car, a man in his 20s, was seriously injured and died later in hospital.