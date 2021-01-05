Tributes to teen James Harrison killed in Kerry cliff plunge

Tributes were paid to James Harrison (17), who suffered fatal injuries when he fell after losing his footing while out walking with family members in the Cinn Árd area of Dingle, in west Kerry, on Sunday afternoon

A teenager who died in a freak cliff fall in Kerry was "a beautiful spirit", his family has said.

Tributes were paid to James Harrison (17), who suffered fatal injuries when he fell after losing his footing while out walking with family members in the Cinn Árd area of Dingle, in west Kerry, on Sunday afternoon.

After slipping, the teen apparently tumbled over a steep cliff and into the sea below - with his horrified family just metres away.

The cliff was more than 30 metres high.

James was the son of Matthew and Máire Harrison from Salthill in Galway.

The young man is also survived by his siblings, Daniel and Aoife.

His uncle, Aodh Ó Coileáin, paid a moving tribute to the young man.

He posted a photograph of a traditional new year fire on a Kerry headland.

"James's fire sending flame to the moon in Cinn Aird Thiar, Lios Póil, Co Kerry - that his beautiful spirit might keep a light to us all."

His funeral will take place in Galway tomorrow in line with Covid restrictions.