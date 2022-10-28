Tributes to well-known horse breeder and wife killed in Monaghan road tragedy

Deaths of Ronnie and Jean Hollinger brought to three the number of people killed on the N2 in two days

Tributes have been paid to a well-known horse breeder and his wife who died following a three-vehicle collision in Monaghan.

Ronnie and Jean Hollinger, aged in their 60s, tragically lost their lives in the crash on the N2 near Castleblayney on Thursday evening.

Gardaí are carrying out an investigation into the fatal incident which involved the car they were travelling in, another car, and a lorry.

The couple’s deaths came after another tragedy on the same road the previous night when an elderly pedestrian died.

Mr Hollinger was well-known in sport horse breeding circles and ran the Creevagh House Stud, located near Ballybay, with his family.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys, who is from Monaghan and knew the couple, expressed her sympathies with their loved ones.

"I know Ronnie and Jean and the family well and my thoughts and prayers are with them at this most difficult time. This is an awful tragedy to visit any family and the entire community is in shock," she told Independent.ie.

Fine Gael councillor David Maxwell said: "I know the family and it's an awful tragedy. I believe they were returning from Dublin yesterday when the accident happened.

"In the community the shock and sadness is very palpable and my thoughts are with all their children and extended family at this time," Mr Maxwell said.

He also described Ronnie Hollinger as a "very quiet and good man".

Horse Sport Ireland paid tribute to the couple saying the organisation was "deeply shocked and saddened" to learn of their deaths.

"The Hollinger family and Creevagh prefix are hugely well-known throughout the Irish Sport Horse industry and our thoughts and prayers are with their family and many friends at this very difficult time. May they Rest In Peace," the organisation said.

The couple will be laid to rest on Monday.

The tragedy happened at around 6.15pm on Thursday evening on the N2 at Mullaghanee in Castleblayney.

Gardaí said that the husband and wife were pronounced dead at the scene while a female passenger in a second car was also injured.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda where she remains in a critical condition.

A lorry was the third vehicle involved and it is understood that the driver did not suffer serious injuries.

The road was closed off to facilitate a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions were put in place.

A garda spokesman said that they are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N2 at Castleblayney between 6:05pm and 6:30pm, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

On Wednesday evening, a pedestrian aged in his 90s, died after a collision involving a van which happened on the N2 in Drumgeeny on Wednesday evening.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Colm Carty said the tragedies were “a dark day” for the south Monaghan community.

“Our deepest condolences to the families of the individuals who have lost their lives and we send our best wishes in the hope that the individual in critical condition makes a full recovery,” he said.

“On top of that, the road in which they lost their lives, the N2, has to be one of the worst roads in the country.

“Statistically speaking, there has been a seriously high volume of fatalities on that road but behind every statistic is an individual and a family and community that are dealing with a loss of life.

“The people around Castleblayney and south Monaghan in its entirety are shocked at another tragic incident and our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones.

“It’s the Dublin to Derry route and at the time yesterday that road would be very, very busy for those returning home from work.”

Local Fine Gael councillor Aidan Campbell said there is a sense of “numbness” in Castleblayney following the tragic crash.

“It is very sad and tragic for the families, the N2 has unfortunately claimed an awful lot of lives,” he said.

“There is plans to upgrade it at the moment but it’s not much comfort to the people that are gone and their families.”

A notice posted on the rip.ie website, paid tribute to the Hollingers.

"Ronnie and Jean will be dearly missed by their heartbroken family,” it read.

They will repose until noon on Monday ahead of their funeral in the Elim Church, Ballybay Road, Monaghan, at 1pm the same day, followed by interrment at Coolshannagh burial grounds.