Trinity library bins slave owner’s name

Trinity College Dublin has decided to remove the name of a slave owner from its largest library.

First opened in 1967, the Berkeley Library was named after philosopher George Berkeley in 1978.

The institution said Berkeley, a former librarian at the university, published "some of his most important philosophical works" while at Trinity in the 1700s.

"He bought slaves, named Philip, Anthony, Edward, and Agnes Berkeley, to work on his Rhode Island estate in 1730-31 and sought to advance ideology in support of slavery," the university added in a statement.

The university's board made the decision following several months of research and public consultation overseen by the Trinity Legacies Review Working Group.

It decided the continued use of Berkeley's name is "inconsistent" with the university's core values of human dignity, freedom, inclusivity and equality.

Trinity Provost Dr Linda Doyle said: "Each generation of students and staff deserves a chance to influence decisions.

"In this case, it was our students who called on us to address the issue."