TV row: Martin McGuinness documentary that 'glossed over' murders slammed

RTE has come under fire for "glossing over" some of the key aspects of the life of Martin McGuinness in a documentary on the former Deputy First Minister which aired on Wednesday night.

And the son of a prison officer shot in the back by the IRA in 1983, who has campaigned on legacy issues since, said the most glaring omission of all was the one that for him summed up the character of Martin McGuinness better than any.

Austin Stack's father Brian was chief prison officer at Portlaoise. He died in hospital in September 1984, 18 months after being shot by the Provos in Dublin.

Read more Martin McGuinness leaves divided legacy, says mother of teen bomb victim Paul Maxwell

After watching the documentary, he said the most telling omission concerned the allegations over the role Mr McGuinness played in the death of IRA informer Frank Hegarty.

He was abducted after returning from England and shot in the head in May 1986, after he had been lured home with claims he would be safe.

"That murder tells me more about Martin McGuinness than anything else," said Mr Stack.

"But they have ignored the murder of Frank Hegarty when McGuinness promised Frank's mother that if he came home 'not a hair in his head will be touched'. Frank was found on a border laneway murdered. That story tells you the type of man he was known as. There is a very, very dark past over decades, but instead we are paying homage to a peacemaker.

"Mr McGuinness was reached out to many times by victims of Enniskillen, by the Hegarty family, by the family of Patsy Gillespie, but despite those repeated attempts he never reached back. None of that came across. Instead, we hear how he reached out to political unionism in his latter days. Speak to the families of victims and they will paint you a very different picture. What I watched was a typical revisionist attempt to rewrite history.

"Derry produced two men during this time: one was an evil terrorist and the other a true patriot and statesman. John Hume and his legacy is what we should be paying homage to."

Mairia Cahill, who has campaigned for years over sexual abuse of IRA members, agreed that the exclusion of the Hegarty story was a major flaw.

"Frank Hegarty is a fundamental part of the Martin McGuinness story. It seems to have been ignored," she said.

"While the film did a good job of balancing commentators, there were still niggles over inaccuracies."

Speaking on behalf of Innocent Victims United, Kenny Donaldson said: "The RTE documentary on Martin McGuinness omitted to deal comprehensively with the big elephant in the room: his membership and senior role within the Provisional IRA, which involved the commanding of countless murders of his own neighbours. The brutal murder of Frank Hegarty and his role in securing Frank's return to Northern Ireland to then be assassinated was simply airbrushed away.

"Martin McGuinness was a systemic terrorist who had not been made to account for his actions. In the latter years of his life, did he contribute to violence reduction? Yes. Was he a proponent of the peace process? Yes. But like others, he was, whilst it served his and their specific interests."

"Last night's documentary leaves more questions unanswered than it certainly resolved."

RTE did not respond to a request for comment.