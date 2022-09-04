Twin boy and girl (8) and teen sister (18) stabbed to death in Dublin named

A man in his 20s has been arrested

A post mortem examination is due to take place after the fatal stabbing of two young twins and their teenage sister in Tallaght.

Gardai have named the victims as Lisa Cash (18), Christy and Chelsea Cawley (both aged eight) and said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding their death.

The tragic deaths occurred at a residence in Rossfield Estate, Tallaght, on Sunday.

Their mother of the victims, aged in her 40s, has now been released from hospital while their 14-year-old brother remains in Tallaght University Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Chelsea and Christy Cawley.

The scene is currently being preserved for forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Post mortems will take place on the bodies of the deceased this afternoon and tomorrow, by State Pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis.

A man in his early 20s who was arrested at the scene continues to be detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

Earlier it was reported that the suspect was known to the victims, and that he was arrested at the scene after gardai shot him with non-lethal rounds.

Police had also said they believe all four siblings were stabbed using a large bladed object.

Lisa Cash.

Neighbours at the Rossfield estate in Brookfield this morning expressed their shock at the deaths and reported hearing screaming coming from the house shortly after midnight.

One local said they heard a female voice shouting "help me help me" as well as the sound of windows smashing before gardai arrived on scene.

The suspect was then arrested shortly before 1am by members of the Armed Support Unit and taken into custody at Tallaght garda station.

Emergency services desperately worked to save the three siblings, but they were tragically pronounced dead.

Gardai were this morning carrying out door-to-door inquiries while forensic officers have also been conducting an examination of the scene.

A number of smashed windows were visible at the front of the property including an upstairs window and front room.

The scene in the Rossfield Estate remained sealed off this morning. (Pic: Mark Condren)

Speaking from the scene this morning local Fianna Fail councillor Charlie O'Connor said the community was shocked by what happened.

"I started getting calls early this morning. I was deeply shocked, the community is shocked, we have to obviously think of the family and sympathise with the family, and hope they get all the support they need.

"I understand gardaí on the scene are also deeply shocked as you'd expect.

"Not only here in Rossfield but the wider Tallaght area, this is a real terrible tragedy."

Unarmed gardaí were the first to respond to reports of an incident which a spokesperson has described as “violent, challenging and traumatic”.

All persons involved in this incident are believed to be known to each other. Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident, at this time.

The tragedy has been described as “unfathomable” by the Mayor of South Dublin Emma Murphy.

“It's unbelievable. It's horrific. The details are still emerging this morning but the loss of three young lives, three young girls is just unfathomable,” she told Independent.ie.

“There's a huge sense of shock across the community, it's going to be a really, really tough road ahead for the community involved. And for the family involved.”

Officers in Tallaght have established an incident room and all the circumstances of this incident are being investigated.

Ms Murphy, the Mayor of South Dublin, said: “People are waking up on a Sunday morning to the most awful news of three young lives taken, and it's going to be a really, really tough road ahead for the local community there.”

An Garda Síochána have appointed a family liaison officer, and will continue to support the family involved in conjunction with other state agencies.

A Garda spokesperson said: “This violent, challenging and traumatic incident was responded to by uniform unarmed Garda first responders from Tallaght District, supported by uniform members and armed detectives from the wider DMR South Division and Specialist Armed Support Unit members.

"An Garda Síochána has put in place welfare supports for, and will continue to support, all members who attended this incident.”