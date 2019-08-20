Two arrested in Dublin over car bombing bid on officer at Belfast golf club

The men in their 40s are being detained at a Dublin Garda station.

Police and army bomb disposal experts at Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast to examine a suspect device under a car in the car park (PA)

Two men have been arrested in Dublin over the attempted murder of a police officer in Belfast.

A bomb was found under the car of a serving police officer at a golf club in east Belfast in June.

The device was declared to be a “viable improvised explosive device”.

Police and army bomb disposal experts at Shandon Park Golf Club (David Young/PA)

The murder attempt happened a short distance from the Police Service of Northern Ireland headquarters.

Dissident republican group, the New IRA, claimed responsibility for the attack at the time.

On Tuesday morning, two men aged in their 40s were arrested in Dublin by Garda detectives as part of a cross-border investigation into the incident.

The two men are being detained under Section 30 of Ireland’s Offences Against the State Act at a Dublin Garda Station.

The head of the Police Service of Northern Ireland Terrorism Investigation Unit has welcomed the arrested.

Detective superintendent Sean Wright (Rebecca Black/PA)

Detective Superintendent Sean Wright said the arrests “demonstrates the excellent working relationship” between the PSNI and An Garda Siochana.

“The arrests should send a clear message to those involved in terrorist activity that the border does not provide an escape route,” he said.

“Our two police services work collaboratively on a daily basis, sharing knowledge and information, to ensure that there is no hiding place for criminals or terrorists.

“My detectives continue to investigate this reckless attack on a public servant and we have considerable support from our AGS colleagues. If you have information about the incident or you suspect that someone you know is a member of a dissident republican group, then contact detectives on 101 or let us know through the confidential Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111.”